As questions continue to swirl around the mysterious death of a Ontario woman in Belize, hundreds of friends and family of Francesa Matus came together Thursday to celebrate her life at a memorial service in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Described on Thursday as "radiant," "smart," "a remarkable woman" and "a beautiful mother," Matus, 52, was found murdered along with her American boyfriend Drew De Voursney near the seaside town of Corozal, Belize, on April 30.

No one has been charged in their deaths. A Canadian man is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

While Matus's family declined a request for an interview, a statement sent to CBC Toronto reads in part:

"Today a beautiful service was held in honour of Francesca. Behind those walls, all the ugliness and brutality surrounding her death didn't exist. Instead we chose to celebrate Francesca's life with friends and family from both Toronto and Ottawa. Messages from as far as Belize and Italy, and the beautiful eulogies given, were a true testament of the amazing human being that Francesca was."

Speaking to reporters after the service, Nikki-Monique Kurnath, a friend, said Matus was like a "big sister" to her.

"Everything about her makes this loss so much more tragic," she said.

"Life was never boring with Francesca. She was very playful, youthful," Kurnath said. "Francesca was the life of the party."

Nikki-Monique Kurnath, a friend, says Matus 'did anything and everything for her two sons.' (CBC)

"Bellissima Francesca" was "simply beautiful," a friend who asked to be identified as Rosa said in her eulogy.

"We will unbearably miss you," Rosa said to the roughly 275 people at the service.

Matus, whose Ontario home was in Keswick, north of Toronto, leaves behind twin sons, aged 22.

"She's a very strong single mother and a smart business woman and I looked up to her," Kurnath said. "She did anything and everything for her two sons."

While the day was dedicated to Matus's life, the circumstances of her death still weigh heavy on family and friends.

"All we want to know is why? We just want that closure. We just want that peace," Kurnath said.

Investigation ongoing

The bodies of Matus and De Voursney were found in a sugarcane field six days after they disappeared from Corozal, about 130 kilometres north of the capital, Belmopan.

Police in Belize say their bodies were duct taped and the cause of death was strangulation.

The bodies of Francesca Matus and Drew De Voursney were found in Belize. A Canadian man has been detained but police say no charges have been laid. (Facebook/gofundme.com)

Matus was scheduled to fly to Canada the day after she went missing, friends tell CBC Toronto.

De Voursney, 36, was a former marine from the Atlanta area, according to U.S. media reports. He was scheduled to leave Belize a few days after Matus.

The couple was last seen by friends leaving a Corozal bar around 11 p.m. on April 25.

Canadian detained

Police in Belize tell CBC Toronto they have interviewed several people in their investigation, but there is particular attention on one man with close ties to Matus.

John Deshaies, a Canadian living in Belize who rented an apartment in Matus's Corozal home, was detained by police last week.

Deshaies has been charged with an unrelated theft. Police allege he stole thousand of dollars worth of equipment from a casino in southern Belize.

John Deshaies, who was a tenant of Francesca Matus in Belize, has been deemed a person of interest in the investigation into her death. Deshaies has denied any involvement. (Channel 7 Belize)

He is also considered a person of interest in the double murder investigation. However police refuse to say what connection they believe Deshaies may have had to the crime.

Confronted by local media last week, a handcuffed Deshaies denied any involvement in the theft and the murders.

"Not at all. She's a very good friend of mine. Absolutely not," Deshaies said.

The FBI is assisting Belizean police with the investigation, the U.S. State Department has confirmed.

The RCMP won't say if they are involved with the investigation. Belizean police say Canadian police have not offered assistance.

The Canadian government has said it is assisting both the families of Deshaies and Matus.

The full statement from cousin Ivana Pucci on behalf of the family of Francesca Matus expressed gratitude for the support they have received, some of it from strangers.

"The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marshall's Funeral Home in Richmond Hill for their professionalism and compassion during this difficult time.To Deacon Gary our heartfelt gratitude for providing us comfort and hope through his wonderful sermon. Lastly, for the outpour of love and support from all over the world, including people we have never met, we appreciate your thoughtfulness," the statement read.



