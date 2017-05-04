A Canadian man has been detained in connection with the killings of an Ontario mother and her American boyfriend in Belize, police in the Central American country say.

The bodies of Francesca Matus, 52, and her American boyfriend Drew De Voursney, 36, were found on Monday in a sugarcane field outside of the town of Corozal, where the couple lived.

Raphael Martinez, spokesperson for the Belize Police Department, said that the Canadian man has been detained in order to be questioned by police, but he has not been charged.

Martinez said it's possible others have been questioned by police but he could not say how many or if they remain in custody.

The Canadian government is aware a citizen is in police custody in Belize

In a statement, Austin Jean, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said "consular officials are assisting the family of the detained Canadian and remain in regular contact with local authorities to gather additional information."

Jean said no further information can be released in order to protect the individual's privacy.

Local TV station Channel 7 Belize reported Wednesday night that a Canadian man will be questioned about the murders after being charged with an unrelated crime.

Matus's family told CBC Toronto they are aware of this information, but have not received any updates on the investigation from authorities in Belize or Canada.

Police in Belize discovered the abandoned SUV of Francesca Matus on Sunday. Her body and her boyfriend's body were discovered in a separate location (Channel 7 Belize)

Police have said the couple's wrists were duct taped and the bodies were badly decomposed. Both were strangled, an autopsy found.

The pair, who had been dating for several months, were last seen by friends leaving a Corozal bar on April 25.

Burglary charge

Matus was scheduled to travel to Canada the following day. De Voursney was to travel to the United States on Friday, U.S. media reported.

According to the report from Channel 7 Belize, the Canadian man will be charged with an "unrelated burglary" and then be "questioned further" about the killings.

The report says police believe more than one person was involved and that the couple may have been targeted by "persons familiar to them."