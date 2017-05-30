A man who tossed a beer can onto the Rogers Centre field during a Blue Jays wild-card game in Toronto last fall has pleaded guilty to mischief under $5,000 in a Toronto court.

Kenneth Pagan appeared at Old City Hall court this morning before Justice Robert Bigelow, according to his defence lawyer Tyler Smith.

Pagan threw the beer can onto the field during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 4, 2016.

Police released an image of Pagan after the game. He surrendered to police at 52 Division two days after the incident.

The toss occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim was tracking a fly ball. As he made the catch, a beer was thrown out of the left-field stands and onto the field, narrowly missing Kim.

The toss triggered a social media frenzy as many analyzed photographs and video footage from the game to figure out where the can had come from.

Pagan is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 28.