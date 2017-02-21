Toronto police have charged a man after a Beck Taxi driver was seriously injured in a stabbing early Tuesday in Scarborough.

Acting Staff Sgt. Mike Williams, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service's 43 Division, said police received a call about the stabbing on Stonefield Crescent and Oakmeadow Boulevard, near Neilson and Ellesmere Roads, at about 12:20 a.m.

Both the suspect and the victim are in their 30s.

Williams said a man called a cab to an address, and shortly after the cab arrived, the man allegedly stabbed the cab driver without provocation. The driver was stabbed in and around the head and in the upper torso area.

"It was definitely nasty," Williams said.

Accused surrendered to police

Toronto paramedics took the driver, 33, to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Williams said the driver received several stitches and is expected to recover.

The man, 32, surrendered to police near the scene.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, weapons dangerous and breach of recognizance. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Dave Viljak, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the cab driver was in serious condition when he was transported to hospital.