The best of the Canadian beatbox world will compete in Toronto Saturday night at the eighth annual Canadian Beatbox Championship.

The top 16 beatboxers from across Canada will take the stage at Lee's Palace.

Scott Jackson, the organizer and host, described the event to CBC Here and Now host Gill Deacon on Friday as "8 mile-style, but beatbox form."

There is a panel of judges from around the world, Jackson explained, but the audience also plays a big part in the event.

"You must win your crowd to win the entire event," he said.

Windsor's own BBK, a two-time former Canadian beatbox champion, will compete again for the title.

He told Here and Now on Friday that performing in front of a crowd is the best part of beatboxing.

"The whole point of being on stage and that rush that you get, just being a performer in general, it's really fun to bring the crowd along for the journey," he said.

According to Jackson, the winner not only gets the title of beatbox champion, but also a $500 prize, a prize pack from rap battle league King Of The Dot and the right to represent Canada at the next world beatbox championship.

Take a listen to BBK and Scott Jackson: