The Beaches International Jazz Festival is coming to Queen Street East this weekend and the big event will be closing down the street and diverting public transit.

The street festival will be held from Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Queen Street East will be completely closed between Woodbine Avenue and Beech Avenue from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the three consecutive evenings.

During that period, Kenilworth Avenue, Kippendavie Avenue, Hambley Avenue, Hartford Avenue and Herbert Avenue will be changed to two-way streets.

TTC vehicles will divert off Queen Street East during the road closure period.

The 501 Queen Street replacement bus will turn back at the Woodbine Loop.

The 64 Main Street buses will be diverting via Wineva Avenue, Alfresco Lawn, Lee Avenue, Williamson Road and Southwood Drive.

There will be no road closures on Sunday as the music festival will be restricted to Woodbine Park.

However, vehicles in the area should still expect delays.