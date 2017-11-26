Making a splash

The Toronto Beaches Lions Club was among the first organizations to appear in the Beaches Santa Claus Parade. Its festive boat complete with a decorated Christmas tree set the tone of festive cheer that soon followed.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Holiday smiles

The Beach's own Pegasus Community for Adults with Special Needs was also at the parade this year bringing many big smiles and lots of cheer for the holidays.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Marching on

It wouldn't be the holidays without Christmas carols, and the R.H. King Academy Marching Band was one of the many bands at the Beaches Santa Claus Parade bringing the sounds of the holidays to the scores of people who braved the chilly weather to get an early glimpse of Santa himself.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

(Paul Smith/CBC)

The gang's all here

The folks at local doors and windows company Jaimco brought along some young holiday revellers to the parade in the back of this pick-up.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Beary Christmas

The Christmas spirit was just too much for this big bear to ignore. This oversized bear was all dressed up as Father Christmas and made it to the parade on the back of a truck.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Spreading joy

This themed truck brought some joy to this year's Beaches Santa Claus Parade. It was one of many trucks that made it out for the event Sunday.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Angel from above

This little angel looked like she was dropped in from above for the parade. She was among many others who dreseds in white to welcome the holiday season.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Colours of the season

These girls made their way down the parade route dancing in their colourful dresses and Santa hats.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Life on the wagon trail

There's nothing like a good, old-fashioned wagon ride, and these girls took full advantage of the parade to have one. They were all bundled up in warm jackets and hats and were well prepared for the chilly day.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Is that you, Santa?

Santa hadn't made it down the parade route in his sleigh quite yet, but you could be forgiven for thinking you've spotted him in the parade at least once or twice before. This parade-goer wearing a belt from Black Bet Martial Arts wore a full Santa suit complete with a beard with others wearing martial arts attire.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Furry friends

Kids got the chance to interact with some of the colourful characters that made it for the Beaches Santa Claus Parade.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Christmas surprises

The parade this year brought many surprises for kids, many of whom were eager to see Santa Claus.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Feeling cheesy

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Not this guy, but he seems to be having a gouda time regardless.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Bringing that Christmas spirit

The Malvern Band impressed the crowd with their snazzy Christmas outfits and even more so with their holiday sounds.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

(Paul Smith/CBC)

(Paul Smith/CBC)

Santa's in town

It wouldn't be a Santa Claus parade without the man in red himself. Mr. and Mrs. Claus rode their sleigh into town to wave to the girls and boys of The Beach. Santa couldn't stay for long, though. He had to make it back to the North Pole to prepare for the big day: Christmas.

(Paul Smith/CBC)

(Paul Smith/CBC)