Toronto police are looking for help identifying a man caught on video brandishing a handgun in a bank in The Beach.

The man is alleged to have entered a bank in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area on Nov. 10 at 5:15 p.m. and approached a teller.

Police allege he demanded money, took out a black handgun, threatened the teller and took off with some cash.

Police say the man is thin, clean shaven, and in his mid 40s or 50s.

They ask that anyone who thinks they recognize him or have any information contact police at 416-808-7350 or anonymously at 416-222-8477.