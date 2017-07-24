A water main break causing flooding from underground has closed a major intersection in North York, according to Toronto police.

Update: water main break... lots of flooding. No confirmation of a sinkhole. Intersection remains clsd .SB Bayview is clsd frm Hwy 401. ^adc — @TPSOperations

Hazard: Bayview Ave/ York Mills.. water coming from the underground, flooding the intersection. Poss sink hole forming. #GO1330317 ^adc — @TPSOperations

The intersection of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road is currently closed and southbound lanes on Bayview Avenue are closed from Highway 401.

A water main break has caused flooding from underground in North York. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Toronto Police are on the scene blocking the intersection and closed portion of Bayview Avenue. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Toronto Police are advising people to avoid the area.

There is no word on when the issue will be resolved.