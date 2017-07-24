A water main break causing flooding from underground has closed a major intersection in North York, according to Toronto police. 

The intersection of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road is currently closed and southbound lanes on Bayview Avenue are closed from Highway 401.

Bayview and York Mills Flooding 4

A water main break has caused flooding from underground in North York. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Bayview and York Mills Flooding 3

Toronto Police are on the scene blocking the intersection and closed portion of Bayview Avenue. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Toronto Police are advising people to avoid the area.

There is no word on when the issue will be resolved. 