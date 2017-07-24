A water main break causing flooding from underground has closed a major intersection in North York, according to Toronto police.
Update: water main break... lots of flooding. No confirmation of a sinkhole. Intersection remains clsd .SB Bayview is clsd frm Hwy 401. ^adc—
@TPSOperations
Hazard: Bayview Ave/ York Mills.. water coming from the underground, flooding the intersection. Poss sink hole forming. #GO1330317 ^adc—
@TPSOperations
The intersection of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road is currently closed and southbound lanes on Bayview Avenue are closed from Highway 401.
Toronto Police are advising people to avoid the area.
There is no word on when the issue will be resolved.