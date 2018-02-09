A man in his 30s is in a coma after a shooting in Bayview Village late Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with a bullet wound, according to Toronto paramedics.

According to police, the victim was either thrown or fell out of a black SUV after he was shot. A spokesperson for police describes his injuries as "grave."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact investigators.