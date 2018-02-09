A man in his 30s is in a coma after a shooting in Bayview Village late Thursday night.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent shortly after 10:30 p.m.
The man was taken to a trauma centre with a bullet wound, according to Toronto paramedics.
According to police, the victim was either thrown or fell out of a black SUV after he was shot. A spokesperson for police describes his injuries as "grave."
Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact investigators.
Shooting in the Burbank Dr. & Canary Cres, area, 1 male victim being taken to hospital via emergency run. Witnesses pls call 416-808-3300 further to follow. #GO249547 @TPS33Div ^gl—
