A woman is dead after her motorcycle crashed with another vehicle on Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brickworks, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was rushed to trauma centre and pronounced dead shortly after.

It's not yet known what led to the crash, but police say their investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Bayview Extension is closed southbound at Pottery Road, northbound at the Don Valley Parkway, along with the DVP ramp to northbound Bayview Avenue.

Female motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased in collision nr Brickworks. Ongoing investigation. #GO1224902 ^vk



https://t.co/Cwb1UTgAz0 — @TPSOperations





