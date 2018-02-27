Homicide investigators probe fatal assault in Wychwood area

Toronto homicide investigators are probing the fatal assault of a man in the Wychwood area early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a physical confrontation in the area of Bathurst and Nina streets shortly after midnight.

Once they arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his 60s, with serious injuries.

Paramedics took the victim on an emergency run to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A tweet from Toronto police described the suspect as male "with a goatee." He was wearing a black jacket and blue hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen running westbound on Nina Street after the assault.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact homicide investigators or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.