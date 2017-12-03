A Toronto high school has left a few of its alumni feeling like their accomplishments have been wiped from the school's history.

In the 1990's, Runnymede Collegiate Institute changed their mascot from the 'Redmen' to the 'Ravens'.

With the change came the removal of six OFSAA championship banners with the old team name. Paul Melnik, an alumnus who was part of the gold medal team, said he was shocked to learned they were removed.

"It's not very often your school wins a provincial championship at the highest level," Melnik said. "When they do, they should be recognized and that should be historic and stay there forever."

Melnik is now a teacher and basketball coach at Father Henry Carr Secondary School. He still keeps in touch with his team members and said the sport had a huge influence on his life. He felt the banners should have been replaced right away.

"I think for those teams and those coaches and those players and the student body, those banners were a sense of pride. We really relished the fact that we had those six championships," Melnik said.

'It felt really disrespectful'

Darren Thomas played basketball in three OFSAA finals with Runnymede C.I. in the 1980's, winning two of them. He often travels with his son's basketball team and said the banners on the gym walls are like a march through time.

"The first thing you look at is the banners, it gives you an idea of the character of that school," Thomas said. "They took down the banners and it was like Runnymede had no character after that."

Thomas was saddened to hear that years of hard work and team bonding had been removed from the school's history.

"It felt really disrespectful and kind of wrong," Thomas said. "To see how they were torn down and not replaced, it took everything away that we had done."

For Thomas, it was the 1986 championship game that paved the way for his post-secondary education.

"I hit the winning shot with the last couple seconds left to win that banner," he said. "The coach who recruited me from Simon Fraser, he was at that tournament and watched everything unfold."

The alumni still have their high school yearbooks to relive the memories of their basketball team which they say was like a family. (Provided photo)

Doug Lawrie who played on the team from 1982-86 recalled the winning basket Thomas sunk with a smile on his face. He described Thomas as being "sick to his stomach, he was so nervous."

Lawrie still has a scrapbook with photos and newspaper clippings of the winning team. He called the decision to take the banners down impulsive.

"I think if they gave it some thought and thought about what it could do, they should've left them up there. If they're going to alter them, fine. But the banners should stay."

When the alumni reconnected at Runnymede C.I.'s 90th anniversary reunion, they decided they would take action in getting them replaced.

Banners will be replaced

The Toronto District School Board said in an email to CBC Toronto that the banners were taken down in the years following the name change.

"After consultation with alumni, to honour past championship teams and celebrate the rich athletic history of the school, new banners with the school name (Runnymede) will be hung," said Ryan Bird, a TDSB spokesperson.

The former players said they will be visiting their old high school with their children once the new banners are hung.