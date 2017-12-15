Two people have been found dead in the Toronto home of Barry Sherman, founder of Canadian pharmaceutical giant Apotex.

Emergency crews were called to the home at 50 Old Colony Rd. in the Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 area around 11:45 a.m. for a medical emergency. That's where police say two people were found dead.

The home, registered to Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, was recently put on the market for approximately $7 million.

Sherman founded Apotex in 1974. The company produces and exports generic drugs to more than 115 countries worldwide, according to its website.

