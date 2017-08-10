Police in Barrie have charged a 42-year-old woman after investigators discovered the body of a newborn boy in Innisfil, Ont.

Police believe the infant died on July 30. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

On Aug. 9, police say a doctor's office received a call from a woman who said she had given birth out of hospital and never received medical assistance.

The South Simcoe Police Service found the woman at an Innisfil, Ont., address where investigators located the body of the infant.

The 42-year-old woman has been charged with neglecting to obtain assistance in child birth and concealing the body of a child.

The woman was scheduled to appear at Barrie bail court Thursday.