One person is dead after a five-car crash on County Road 53 near Barrie Ont., police say.

Two others were critically injured in the collision on Monday, according to the OPP.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash in Springwater Township, just northwest of Barrie, in the early afternoon.

Huronia West OPP crews, Springwater fire crew and Simcoe County paramedics responded, closing County Road 53, also known as Wilson Road, between Sunnidale and Carson Roads for four hours for an investigation.

CLEARED:COLLISION: County Rd 53 between Carson Rd and Sunnidale Rd #Springwater #Barrie - Road is now OPEN. ^ag — @OPP_COMM_CR

Sgt. Peter Leon, OPP Central West media relations officer, said investigators will be looking at weather as a possible factor in the crash.

Other collisions

Heavy snowfall made for treacherous driving conditions as a snow squall warning remained in effect Monday.

"These areas, as you can appreciate, are adjacent to some very wide open farm fields and we've had some very strong winds that have propelled the snow through the snow squalls," he said.

The intersection is also near the popular Snow Valley resort, said Leon.

"There is a route that people would take perhaps if they were heading in that direction.

"As you can appreciate with it being Christmas Day, we would have had a significant amount of vehicular traffic on the roadways at this point in the day."

He said officers in the area have already responded to several calls for collisions.

"We would ask that you drive according to the conditions that you're experiencing and if you do see snow, we ask you go slow."