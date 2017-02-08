Police in Barrie have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a double homicide at a home on William Street Wednesday, but have not yet laid any charges.

Investigators say police received two 911 calls from the home where the bodies were found around 3:20 a.m. Officers found two men dead in the home with obvious signs of trauma

They have been identified as a 51-year-old man and his 19-year-old son. Their names have not been released.

The suspect is being interviewed by police, but investigators have not yet laid charges.

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who may have information pertaining to the investigation.