Fireworks may have caused deadly barn fire at Sunnybrook Stables

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the possibility that fireworks led to the early morning barn fire that left 16 horses dead and forced the rescue of several more on Monday.

A day after the devastating blaze, the cause is still unknown.

However, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters that there is an initial report of fireworks in the area Sunday night and early Monday.

"That is something that the Office of the Fire Marshal and police are aware of," he said on Monday.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire by a resident of a nearby apartment building.

When they arrived at the Sunnybrook Stables at about 3 a.m., firefighters say they found one barn fully engulfed in flames, and another starting to burn.

Thirteen horses survived, and some were taken to the stables at Exhibition Place.

In a Facebook post shared by Ontario Equestrian, the province's athletic association, Sue Iwan, a coach at the stables said the surviving horses have been checked by a vet and are doing well.