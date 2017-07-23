Toronto police say five people were shot at a bar early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at McGradie's Tap & Grill, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.
Police say they were called to the scene at 2:27 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported three males from the shooting, two with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries.
The two others who were shot made their own way to hospital, police said.
Police tell CBC Toronto that suspect information is not available, and officers continue to investigate.