Toronto police say five people were shot at a bar early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at McGradie's Tap & Grill, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Police say they were called to the scene at 2:27 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported three males from the shooting, two with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries.

The two others who were shot made their own way to hospital, police said.

Shooting inside restaurant VicPark Ave/Ellesmere Rd.

Of 5 shot, 2 made own way to hospital.

Info? Call @TPS41Div 416.808.4100#GO1320039 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2017

Police tell CBC Toronto that suspect information is not available, and officers continue to investigate.