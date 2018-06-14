Banksy artwork reported stolen is $45K Trolley Hunters, Toronto police say

Toronto police now say the Banksy artwork that was reported stolen is a $45,000 piece called Trolley Hunters.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, a spokesperson for the force, provided more details about the alleged theft on Thursday morning.

Sidhu says police in 11 Division are looking into the possibility that a Sunday break and enter led to the artwork being taken, although she declined to say where that incident took place.

The $35-million Art of Banksy exhibit, which is not sanctioned by the reclusive street artist, just opened at an industrial building on Sterling Road, in the city's west end. The exhibit was set to show 80 Banksy pieces, with tickets going for $35 each.

Both curator Steve Lazarides and the show's publicist refused to confirm an artwork had been reported stolen or comment on the investigation.

A London art gallery selling prints of the piece describes Trolley Hunters as a comment on food availability and consumption.

"Banksy considers how mankind has progressed towards a regression which sees ready-made meals available to the masses," reads the description on the Andipa Gallery's website.