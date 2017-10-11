A pair of alleged bank robbers, including a 15-year-old boy, are in custody after being accused of holding up ten banks in Toronto in a two month period.

The teenager and a 30-year-old man were arrested on Friday Oct 6 — a day in which they are alleged to have robbed two banks.

Toronto police say the first robbery that day took place at about 11:40 p.m. near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police say that the pair then headed to a bank near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Mimico Avenue, with one of the suspects entering just before 1 p.m. while disguised in a hoodie and sunglasses.

Const. Caroline De Kloet of the Toronto police said he approached the teller and "presented what we call a holdup note, demanded cash and indicated that he had a gun."

De Kloet said the other male suspect was waiting outside in a vehicle.

The 15-year-old was charged with 10 counts of robbery and 10 counts of disguise with intent, while the 30-year-old was charged with 10 counts of robbery and dangerous driving. ​

Both have been in custody since their arrests and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday via video.