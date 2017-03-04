One of Toronto's architectural gems could be yours — all for a $1 bid.
Grand columns frame the old Bank of Toronto building at 205 Yonge St., which has been vacant for some 15 years. Its owner, Thomas Farrell, had been in negotiations with a new buyer last month, but those talks have since fallen through.
Realtor Shawn Abramovitz recently gave CBC Toronto a tour of the building's opulent interior, complete with mosaic floors, marble walls and a century's worth of stories.
Its vault used to house Canadian department store titan Timothy Eaton's savings and the building's architect, E.J. Lennox, also designed Casa Loma and Old City Hall.
Although the building is up for sale, with a $1 starting price, the owner hopes to get about $17 million for the property.
