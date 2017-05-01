York Regional Police are calling a fire at a French bakery in Vaughan, Ont. "suspicious" and are appealing to witnesses to come forward with information.

Const. Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said police received a call about a fire at Guy Katz Patisserie at 8481 Keele Street near Langstaff Road in Vaughan at 11:52 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a broken front window and bottles inside. The fire was out and damage was not extensive.

No one was in the bakery at the time, and no one was injured.

Pattenden said the bottles looked like Molotov cocktail devices and contained what police described as an accelerant.

Fire 'intentionally' set

"It looks like someone intentionally decided to set the fire," he said. "It is considered suspicious."

He said the fire is not being investigated as a hate crime but York Regional Police's Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen something suspicious or who may have dash cam video while on the road at the time of the fire.

Security camera video from neighbouring businesses would also be helpful, he said.

"If anyone has anything that might be of interest, please give us a call," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the No. 4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441.