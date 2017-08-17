Technical problems with the baggage system at Pearson International Airport's Terminal 3 have been resolved.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority issued an updated airport status alert early Thursday morning saying that the baggage system is "operating normally and all check in baggage handling has returned to regular operations."

Good morning. Operations are running well and the baggage contingency experienced yesterday in Terminal 3 has returned to normal operation. — @TorontoPearson

At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the GTAA had said it was still troubleshooting and testing the system, but noted that the significant delays of Tuesday and Wednesday had been resolved.

The problem began Tuesday evening, with passengers waiting several hours to board flights as luggage piled up waiting to be loaded.

The GTAA said at the time that the induction system was only working intermittently and that staff were manually handling bags when it stopped working. The agency said the problem was unrelated to the ongoing labour dispute with baggage handlers employed by Swissport.