On the grounds of the historic Badminton and Racquet Club Wednesday, the club's president stuck a shovel in the ground to celebrate the partial reopening of the facility, and thanked a gathering of the first responders who helped save not only the building but many lives one year ago.

The club near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West reopens this week after a devastating fire tore through the 90-year-old structure on Feb. 14, 2017.

Members will have access to tennis and squash courts, the gym and restaurant, in what president Karen Wallace calls a mini-version of the former leisure centre.

"We couldn't be more excited about our future," said Wallace outside the historic building on Wednesday as the club honoured the firefighters, paramedics and police who evacuated the area and battled the blaze.

Only a small part of the original 90 year-old structure stands today. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

The site of the B & R, as it is affectionately known among those who use it, is a stark contrast to last year, said Toronto Paramedic Services Supt. David Cooke.

"I just knew it was going to be significant incident we were going to be dealing with," said Cooke, who was the first superintendent to arrive on the scene, shortly after 9 a.m., remembers the heaviness of the smoke, which he says took his breath away.

Toronto EMS Supt. David Cooke said the fire was the biggest he's ever had to respond to in his 33 year career. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

The plumes of smoke had Toronto paramedic Comm. Peter Rotolo worried for residents in surrounding apartments and condominiums.

"It would disappear and then come down on you," Rotolo said. "You worry about elderly citizens who have respiratory issues. For us at Toronto paramedic services that was a constant fear, people who were in shelter in their buildings."

Massive fire shuts down Yonge & St. Clair intersection0:36

The cause of the six-alarm fire was never determined although it is thought to have started in the third-floor mechanical room.

Both Rotolo and Cooke say they were shocked that nobody died as a result of the blaze.

They also hail it as the best example of the quality work done by Toronto's first responders, including Toronto Police, Enbridge Gas and the TTC, which provided buses to shelter evacuees.

Thanks to a previous renovation, a fire wall prevented the flames from spreading to the building's west wing. (Dan Soper/Twitter)

After sustaining $10 million in damage, the club plans to rebuild the old wing this year.

"We have so many people to say thank you to. Our hearts are so happy to be here," said Wallace.

'Baptism by fire' for Toronto deputy fire chief

Deputy Fire Chief Tony Bavota started his new job with Toronto Fire Services that week. "This event [brought] a whole new level of understanding to the phrase of baptism by fire for me."

Bavota is proud of the fact that the first fire crew arrived within four minutes of the first 911 call. At the height of the fire there were 239 fire fighters and 69 support vehicles.

The club fire happened in Deputy Fire Chief Tony Bavota's first week on the job. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

"We used 19 million litres of water. That's the equivalent of 7.6 Olympic-sized pools or the flow-rate of the Niagara Horseshoe falls for eight seconds," he said.

A lot of that water was pumped from neighbouring condo balconies. That's allowed thanks to Ontario legislation which allows fire fighters to enter a private property adjacent to a location where an emergency has occurred.

As the racquet club burned, hoses were seen pumping water from several apartment balconies to attack the flames from higher vantage points.

"We're very fortunate that our guiding legislation allows us to use that but in fairness that is the first time I've ever seen it used in that regard."