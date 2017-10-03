Chickens.

That's what Toronto city council spent over two hours debating Monday night.

Specifically, backyard chickens. More specifically, hens — not roosters (because their sunrise crowing was deemed too annoying for city life) — that could be laying eggs in four wards as part of a pilot project.

Council is set to vote on the matter on Tuesday, despite the fact that the pilot was never presented at a committee meeting, nor farmed out for public consultation. The plan was actually hatched amid another vote, on whether or not to add birds like flamingos and penguins to the city's list of prohibited animals.

Coun. Joe Mihevc brought forward the motion to launch a pilot project as soon as possible.

"We have a very strong urban agricultural movement in the city," he told council, noting people want to know where their food comes from.

"Chickens are just one healthy part of an urban food system."

Meanwhile, Coun. Justin Di Ciano, who says his father has chickens in his backyard, accused councillors who are opposed to the pilot of "fear mongering," and engaging in Donald Trump-like politics of fear.

Di Ciano's Ward 5, Etobicoke-Lakeshore would be one of four where people would be allowed to keep up to four hens. The others are Ward 13 (Parkdale-High Park), Ward 21 (St. Paul's) and Ward 32 (Beaches-East York). Those who live in condo buildings or homes without sufficient outdoor space wouldn't be allowed to keep chickens.

Mayor John Tory's office says he supports a pilot project in those wards.

Critics highlight risk of predators

Several councillors already say they'll vote against the plan, raising concerns that chickens would lure predators, like raccoons and coyotes, and could potentially transmit salmonella.

Demonstrators hold a rally against a proposed pilot project to allow some in Toronto to keep backyard chickens. (John Rieti/CBC)

Coun. Frances Nunziata, whose ward sits adjacent to Parkdale-High Park, brought up another issue. What would happen, she asked, if chickens escaped and crossed the rail line separating the wards — a city hall nod to "Why did the chicken cross the road?"

Earlier Monday, a small group of demonstrators with Animal Rights Toronto rallied against the plan, first debated back in July, outside city hall. However, the group had left by the time councillors actually started debating the matter.

Coun. Stephen Holyday warned this marks the "the introduction of livestock into the city," and it's not clear where that will end, nor how much work it will create for city officials.

Coun. Jim Karygiannis — who jokingly asked if Colonel Sanders had been consulted — urged council to send the chicken-related aspects of the debate back to committee for further study.