A Mississauga couple has found themselves the unlikely caregivers to five baby raccoons and say they're desperate to find the critters a safe home to keep them from being euthanized.

Jennifer Clarke and her partner Ken Syrowy were out for a walk Sunday afternoon when, near the end of the street, they noticed a man and his dog stopped at a pile of boards and construction materials.

"The dog was barking so we just wanted to come and see what the commotion was," Clarke told CBC Toronto.

Peering up at them from the cracks were three of the cuddly little ones. Their mother, the man told them, hadn't been seen in three days.

Syrowy got to work and pulled the babies out from under the boards. He checked inside for the mother, fearing he might find her carcass amid the pile. But sure enough, she wasn't there.

Hoping to find them a sanctuary, the pair brought the little ones home and starting making calls.

The Toronto Humane Society offered to take the babies, but warned they would be euthanized.

"We just thought that wasn't an option," Clarke said. "They're a wild animal, I understand that, but they're babies and they don't have their mother so we've just been kind of taking care of them."

The pair also say they called Toronto Wildlife, which also couldn't help them. CBC Toronto reached out to the agency, whose voicemail says it is not responding to calls for baby raccoons due to the large number of calls its received.

For now, the couple are babysitting the raccoons in their kitchen.

And with the help of baby formula, which they're enjoying more than fruit, they've managed to bring them back to health.

"They're a lot more active, more energy. They do sleep in the daytime though," said Syrowy, adding that the critters are up all night, of course.

"They cuddle together, all five of them," added Clarke.

But the pair know they can't care for the animals forever.

"We know that once they get bigger, they're curious. They're a menace," said Clarke.

They're not giving up though, saying they'll have little chance of surviving if let go.

"They're adorable and maybe it was fate that we found them," said Clarke. "Because to euthanize them — there's got to be another way."

The couple says they don't want anything in return, only that the little ones will be cared for.

"Free to a good home," said Clarke.