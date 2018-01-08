A male greater one-horned rhinoceros is the first baby animal born at the Toronto Zoo this year.

The Toronto Zoo said in a news release that the calf, also known as an Indian rhino, was born last Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at 11:04 a.m.

Proud parents of the newborn are Asha, 13, and Vishnu, 14. The baby is the second calf for mother Asha, short for Ashakiran. She gave birth to a male, named Nandu, on Feb. 17, 2016.

The birth marks the fifth time that a greater one-horned rhino has been born at the Toronto Zoo. The gestation period for a rhino is 16 months.

Maria Franke, curator of mammals for the Toronto Zoo, said in the release that the zoo is extremely proud of the birth.

"Given that this is Asha's second offspring, we are thrilled that she continues to reproduce and contribute to a genetically healthy population," Franke said.

"Rhinos around the world are under increasing pressure due to habitat loss and poaching for their horn. It is important to educate the public on their plight in the wild and do everything we can to prevent the threats they face and halt declining populations."

Asha and her calf are currently not on display. Asha was moved from public viewing into a maternity area in the greater one-horned rhino habitat in mid-December. Video cameras were set up to monitor her before and after she gave birth.

The zoo said the first 30 days are "critical" for the mother and baby. The calf, not yet been named, appears to be healthy and is feeding well, the zoo said.

According to the zoo, the species is listed as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species and there are only about 3,500 left in the wild.

Greater one-horned rhinos became close to extinction in early 1900s and the species was once listed as "endangered." But with conservation efforts, the species was upgraded to "vulnerable," according to the zoo.

Habitat degradation, conflict with humans and poaching remain threats.

Small numbers of the rhino exist in Nepal and India. Roughly 70 per cent of the wild population is found in one area of Kaziranga National Park, a world heritage site in the northeast Indian state of Assam.

"Any catastrophic event could have a huge impact on conservation efforts for this species," the zoo said in the release.

The zoo said it support conservation efforts in the wild through events and its endangered species reserve fund.