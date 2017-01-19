A baby, less than a year old, was found in the back seat of a parked vehicle in Oshawa during a drug arrest involving fentanyl, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said they spotted a vehicle in the area of Pentland Street and Nonquon Road in Oshawa around 1p.m. on Wednesday.

That's where a 34-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Oshawa, were conducting drug deals, police said in a release.

After a search of the vehicle, officers seized about $1,786 worth of fentanyl along with an unspecified quantity of cash.

Both the man and woman have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the baby has since been turned over to a family member and that The Children's Aid Society has been notified.