A mother and baby are safely in hospital after Toronto paramedics were forced to perform a delivery on the side of a road in the city's west end.

It happened while paramedics were en route to the hospital on Jane Street near Highway 400, Deputy Commander Sandra McLeod told CBC News.

"The baby got impatient," McLeod said. "She decided she wasn't going to wait for the hospital."

So paramedics pulled over and made the delivery themselves.

The mother and her little one — a baby girl — eventually made it to the hospital and are doing fine.

As for the paramedics who delivered the baby, McLeod said, the incident wasn't entirely out the ordinary.

"We can deliver a baby pretty much anywhere," she said. "Unfortunately you can't stop them when they decide to come out."