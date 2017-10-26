A friend of accused killer Mark Smich broke down in tears in the witness box Thursday after the Crown played a video of Smich rapping about burning a body and getting rid of evidence.

"It's just a lot to process," said David Cronin, 22, as he held tissues to his eyes and cried.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Laura Babcock.

Babcock was 23 when she disappeared from Toronto in 2012. Her body was never found.

Cronin was part of Smich's inner circle in 2012, though he was much younger than Smich. Cronin, still in high school at the time they were hanging out, admitted he once was a heroin addict but has been clean for two years.

Cronin repeated a chilling tale the jury first heard yesterday from another one of Smich's friends, Desi Liberatore, 21.

Liberatore testified Wednesday that Smich confessed to burning a woman's body and throwing her cellphone in a lake in 2012, after Babcock had disappeared.

While Millard — who is representing himself in court — briefly cross-examined Liberatore, Smich's lawyer spent about an hour relentlessly grilling Liberatore about a range of issues, including the reliability of his memory and his admitted drug use.

The jury trial is taking place in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto and is expected to last 10 weeks.

