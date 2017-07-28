A renewed effort to find missing Avro Arrow model planes, believed to be at the bottom of Lake Ontario since the 1950s, launches Friday.

An underwater vehicle will be sent into Lake Ontario by the Raise the Arrow project, a collaboration between several private companies that are working with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Military Institute.

The Thunderfish autonomous underwater vehicle, a programmable submarine, will survey the section of the lake where the models are believed to be.

The Avro Arrow was the first and only supersonic interceptor built by the Canadian military, developed in the mid-1950s to respond to Soviet bombers targeting North America's Arctic.

In 1959, the program was abruptly cancelled and all materials related to it were destroyed.

The Avro Arrow models, scaled at one-eighth the size of the actual plane, are thought to have been launched over the lake in the mid-50s.

If recovered, the models will find homes at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa and the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, Ont.