An autopsy will be done in Ireland on a child who died after falling ill on a transatlantic Air Canada flight.

Air Canada says one of its Toronto-to-London flights diverted to Shannon, Ireland, after the 10-year-old girl suffered a medical problem.

The airline says a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to treat the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but the child was pronounced dead by Irish medical authorities after the flight landed.

"We are deeply saddened by this situation and we are doing all we can to assist the family in these tragic circumstances," Air Canada said in a statement to CBC News on Saturday, adding it could not provide additional information due to privacy concerns.

Irish media are reporting the local coroner will carry out a postmortem examination.

The girl's nationality has not yet been released.