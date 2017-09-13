The results of an autopsy on a female torso found in Oshawa Harbour Monday evening were "inconclusive," Durham police said Wednesday.

While the cause of death could not be determined, the death "is suspicious and there is evidence of trauma to the victim," the force said in a news release.

"Further testing will be conducted by the Centre of Forensic Sciences in an effort to identify the victim and obtain a DNA profile," the release said.

Police were called to the Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road area in Oshawa around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a fisherman discovered the torso floating in the water. The fisherman spotted the torso near the lighthouse, police said.

Homicide investigators are contacting their counterparts at neighbouring police services to inquire about outstanding missing person files that might help with identifying the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Short at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5407, or Det. Dorego at ext. 5319.