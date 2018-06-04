Autopsy being done on woman's body found near Whitby, Ont. waterfront

An autopsy is being performed on a woman's body found near the Whitby, Ont. waterfront on the weekend, Durham Regional Police say.

The body is of an adult white female, believed to be in her 30s, according to Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham police.

A person walking on Waterfront Trail, in the area of Water Street and South Blair Street, discovered the body on land near the path at about 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The body was found close to the shoreline, police said in a tweet.

Police reviewing missing persons cases

Police are trying to identify the body and are reviewing cases of missing persons from the past several weeks.

"We are working on identification," Tudos said.

The autopsy, being done on Monday, should help investigators determine cause of death, he said.

Next of kin will be notified once the body is identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to call to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.