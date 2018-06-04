Skip to Main Content
Autopsy being done on woman's body found near Whitby, Ont. waterfront

Notifications

Autopsy being done on woman's body found near Whitby, Ont. waterfront

An autopsy is being performed on Monday on a woman's body found near the Whitby, Ont. waterfront on the weekend, Durham Regional Police say.

Person walking on Waterfront Trail found the body near the path on Saturday night

CBC News ·
An autopsy is being performed on a woman's body found near the Whitby, Ont. waterfront on the weekend, Durham Regional Police say. (DRPS Twitter)

An autopsy is being performed on a woman's body found near the Whitby, Ont. waterfront on the weekend, Durham Regional Police say.

The body is of an adult white female, believed to be in her 30s, according to Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham police.

A person walking on Waterfront Trail, in the area of Water Street and South Blair Street, discovered the body on land near the path at about 9 p.m. on Saturday. 

The body was found close to the shoreline, police said in a tweet.

Police reviewing missing persons cases

Police are trying to identify the body and are reviewing cases of missing persons from the past several weeks.

"We are working on identification," Tudos said.

The autopsy, being done on Monday, should help investigators determine cause of death, he said.

Next of kin will be notified once the body is identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to call to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us