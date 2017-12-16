Autopsies are being performed Saturday on two people found dead in a North York mansion that belonged to billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, police say.

Police have said the circumstances of the deaths "appear suspicious."

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police hope to receive the results of the autopsies later on Saturday.

"After the post-mortems, the cause of death will be determined," he said.

Officers are interviewing the Shermans' neighbours. A number of police vehicles were parked outside the mansion on Saturday.

Two people found dead in the home of a Canadian pharmaceutical executive Friday have been confirmed, by the company, to be Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey. (CBC)

Police will combine the autopsy results with the findings of their investigation before coming to a conclusion about what happened.

The bodies were found in the home on Friday at 50 Old Colony Rd., near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401.

Hopkinson would not confirm that the bodies are of the Shermans.

Hopkinson declined to release the age of the victims, where they were found in the house, whether a weapon was recovered, whether the bodies showed signs of trauma and who found the bodies.

He also declined to say when the Shermans were last seen alive.

Toronto police received a call at 11:44 a.m. Friday about a 'medical complaint' at 50 Old Colony Rd. in North York. Two bodies were found in the home. (Barry Smith/CBC)

Hopkinson said police received a call at 11:44 a.m. ET on Friday about a "medical complaint" and police, fire and paramedics went to the home. The two people found inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario's coroner and a forensic pathologist went to the scene.

"We are poring over the evidence," Hopkinson said.

If the autopsies indicate that a homicide has occurred, the police's homicide squad will take over the investigation and detectives will talk to family members before they update the public, he said.

If the autopsies indicate that the deaths were not criminal in nature, police will likely not provide an update to the public on the case, he added.

Police decline to release identities

"I'm not going into the identities. If this is not a homicide investigation, then the family deserves some privacy and the opportunity to grieve in private," he said.

