Police identify third suspect in 'vicious' attack on Mississauga man with autism

Peel Police have identified the third suspect in an alleged assault on a man with autism at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga.

Investigators have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal, of no fixed address.

On March 13 at around 10:45 p.m., police say Uppal was one of three men who surrounded the 29-year-old victim and proceeded to punch and kick him multiple times.

Police have described the attack as a "vicious assault," which resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack was captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

The two other accused, Parmvir Singh Chahil and Ronjot Singh Dhami, are already in police custody.

Chahil, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on March 23.

Dhami, 25, surrendered to police three days later, after police issued a warrant for his arrest. He was also charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officers at Peel Police 12 Division.