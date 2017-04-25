Toronto police have released security camera video of a suspect fleeing from a shooting scene downtown in the hopes that the public will recognize the man.

Police said the suspect fired a gun several times through the lobby doors of a building in Chinatown, then ran away. The shooting injured a man, 35, inside the building. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the building at Augusta Square, near Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m. on March 28.

(Toronto Police)

It's not clear if the shooting was random or targeted, police said.

The shooter fled in a white Mazda 3, which has been located by police.

The suspect is described as 5 foot 11 to 6 feet, with a thin build, wearing a black sweater, black running shoes, and black sweat pants.

Police said they hope that the video will prompt witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400.