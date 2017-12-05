Toronto police are seeking the public's help to identify a woman they say tried to grab a toddler from another woman's arms on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was holding a toddler in the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue East shortly before 4 p.m.

A woman approached her and asked for directions, police said in a news release. The woman asked to hold the toddler, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, but was turned down.

The woman tried to grab the toddler before allegedly assaulting the 29-year-old and leaving the area.

The woman is described as approximately 40, standing 5'7" and weighing 130 pounds. She has thick black curly hair and was wearing a pink puffy coat and carrying a light-coloured purse.

Police have released images from security camera video

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.