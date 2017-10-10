A 53-year-old Toronto man has been charged with attempted murder after two children were sent to hospital in North York on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for an assault at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

The man was allegedly home with the two children, both under 10. He's accused of striking them on the head with a hammer and then choking them both, according to a news release.

Both children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They are expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to two counts of attempted murder, the accused is also charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of overcoming resistance by choking or suffocation.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.