At least one person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 Monday night, just hours after a separate fatal collision in Milton that left another vehicle a charred wreck.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears one person died in the Mississauga collision, but he could not provide the person's gender, age or name.

It's unclear what caused the crash, Schmidt said, but he noted that collision reconstruction experts were heading to the scene. 

The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. near the northbound ramp from Dixie Road to Highway 407. That ramp remains closed to traffic. 

Traffic collision

A collision reconstruction analyst has been called to the scene of the crash. (Pascal Marchand)