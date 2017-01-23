At least one person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 Monday night, just hours after a separate fatal collision in Milton that left another vehicle a charred wreck.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears one person died in the Mississauga collision, but he could not provide the person's gender, age or name.

COLLISION: #Hwy407 WB on ramp from Dixie NB - Vehicle in ditch, Emergency Services attending ^jp — @OPP_GTATraffic

It's unclear what caused the crash, Schmidt said, but he noted that collision reconstruction experts were heading to the scene.

The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. near the northbound ramp from Dixie Road to Highway 407. That ramp remains closed to traffic.