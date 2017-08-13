As Dewitt Lee spoke at a vigil in Toronto Sunday night, his nine-year-old son looked on.

Lee was among a some 60 people who gathered outside the U.S. Consulate building one day after a car plowed through a group protesting a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va. killing a young woman and injuring nearly 20 others.

With candles in hand, the group assembled to remember 32-year-old Heather Heyer and to condemn the hate from which they say Canada is not immune.

But while themes like racial violence and terrorism may be out of reach for many nine-year-olds, Lee said bringing his son to Sunday's gathering was vital.

"Especially being an Afro-Canadian, this young man he has to learn the ropes. He's getting a crash course in how to be productive and survive out here," Lee told reporters, his son's eyes transfixed on his father.

A difficult reality

"It's absolutely critical that they're not only on the frontlines of making change. I want them to see the unity of people," he said of his son's generation.

That message of hope was coupled, though, with an acknowledgement of a difficult reality.

While the scene of hundreds of white nationalists marching through the University of Virginia campus with patio tiki torches in hand may seem like a world away, Toronto, said some, has its own battles.

"It's the hate that you don't see that you need to be worried about here in Toronto and I think that's what we have to be most concerned about," said Lee.

Mike Barber, who was among those who attended Sunday's vigil, echoed that impression.

"The fascist violence we're seeing in the States has been happening in Canada here as well," citing Toronto's own difficult history with white supremacy.

Barber, adding he felt a responsibility to show up, acknowledged many of those in attendance were not of minority backgrounds.

'A fight by yourself'

"For a lot of reasons they feel like there's a responsibility for white people to show up to counter white supremacy," he said.

"But there's also a factor around safety where people from racialized communities who often face a lot of violence to begin with from the state as well as these fascists, they don't want to show up out of their own concern which is completely responsible."

Mike Barber said he felt a responsibility to show up. (CBC)

Making sure his son knows he isn't alone is something Lee says is one of the most important things to come out of the incident.

"When there's hoods and you can see the hate, it's easy ... But when it's in secret, and it's not easy to identify, that's the hardest part, because you're in a fight by yourself."

He added he's encouraged by the steps taken by various levels of government to address issues of racism in Canada.

A message of togetherness

In the hours following the deadly rally, politicians of various stripes took to social media with messages condemning the "hate."

There is no place for hatred of this kind in #Charlottesville, in Toronto or anywhere else. #standwithcville — @JohnTory

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists don't belong in the streets. Hate knows no borders and we must stand on guard against its spread. — @Kathleen_Wynne

We know Canada isn't immune to racist violence & hate. We condemn it in all its forms & send support to the victims in Charlottesville. — @JustinTrudeau

Black Lives Matter Toronto also had a message:

Solidarity with Black folks/allies in #Charlottesville fighting against white nationalists/supremacists. #Blacklivesmatter — @BLM_TO

For his part, Lee says he plans to speak openly about events like Charlottesville with his son and emphasize the importance of togetherness.

"I have to be hopeful for his sake, for his generation ... I want them to see how powerful we can be when we are 'We.'"

