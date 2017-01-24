Toronto police Tasered a suspect then arrested him after a female officer was allegedly assaulted downtown on Tuesday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about an assault of a female employee of a business in the Dundas Street East and Church Street area at about 9:15 a.m.

A female officer located the man in the area. The officer was then assaulted, according to police.

The officer called for help from other units. The man was Tasered during his arrest and is now in custody. He was not taken to hospital, Douglas-Cook said.

Police said the injuries sustained in the assaults of both women are minor.