Four days after being hit by hot asphalt in his elementary school's gym, 8-year-old Azeriah Jeremiah remains in a downtown Toronto hospital bed with burns on his head, neck and arm and asphalt stuck to his hair and scalp.

For his mother, Nyoka Coleman, it's been a trying four days spent racing between her North York home and her son's downtown hospital room.

More than anything, she's looking for an explanation from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

"I just don't have any answers from them asking why, how they could let this happen to my son under their care and supervision," Coleman told CBC Toronto.

Toronto student burned by hot asphalt at school still recovering in hospital. <a href="https://t.co/i8jwdriIYm">pic.twitter.com/i8jwdriIYm</a> —@trevorjdunn

Azeriah was at gym class at Derrydown Public School in North York on Monday when asphalt "rained down on him," his mother said.

The hot asphalt also hit another boy's skin and a third student was hit on her clothing.

Workers had been retarring the roof, a project that was suspended following the incident.

No confidence in school board

Though she's spoken with the school's principal, Coleman said that she was "disappointed" not to hear directly from the school board.

"I don't feel confident in them," she said, adding that it's important that the TDSB take this "very seriously" and ensure work done in schools going forward is safe.

Azeriah, meanwhile, is going to be affected for a "long time."

School officials have suspended the roofing work. ( Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

"He's having nightmares. He doesn't feel comfortable going back to school, and he definitely doesn't want to go anywhere near that gym," she said.

Coleman says he should be back at home in North York in a day or two, once he is able to handle the pain of his burns and she's able to dress them in bandages.

As for the TDSB, spokesperson Ryan Bird told CBC Toronto in a statement on Thursday that they continue to investigate but have yet to determine how the leak happened, and that they wish the two boys who were hit a quick recovery.