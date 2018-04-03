Skip to Main Content
3-alarm fire guts Leslieville home, partly destroys neighbouring property

Toronto fire is investigating a three-alarm blaze that gutted one home and partially destroyed another in Leslieville during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The blaze was brought under control by about 4 a.m., according to Toronto fire officials

CBC News ·
Firefighters quickly upgraded the blaze to a three-alarm, given the proximity of neighbouring properties to the one that was fully engulfed. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire burning inside a home on Ashdale Avenue, in the areas of Dundas Street E. and Coxwell Avenue. 

The fire eventually spread to a neighbouring semi-detached house, said Toronto fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak. 

One person was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, according to paramedics. 

The blaze was under control by about 4 a.m. As daylight breaks, investigators will begin their probe into how the fire started. 

In all, it took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

