3-alarm fire guts Leslieville home, partly destroys neighbouring property

Toronto fire is investigating a three-alarm blaze that gutted one home and partially destroyed another in Leslieville during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire burning inside a home on Ashdale Avenue, in the areas of Dundas Street E. and Coxwell Avenue.

The fire eventually spread to a neighbouring semi-detached house, said Toronto fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak.

Video of 3rd Alarm Fire on Ashdale Ave near Dundas and Coxwell. Two homes suffer heavy damage. <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPFFA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPFFA</a> remain on scene. <a href="https://t.co/CtbjUQcTzQ">pic.twitter.com/CtbjUQcTzQ</a> —@LateNightCam

One person was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, according to paramedics.

The blaze was under control by about 4 a.m. As daylight breaks, investigators will begin their probe into how the fire started.