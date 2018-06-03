Torontonians turn out for Walk for Arthritis on Sunday

Walking isn't always easy for ten-year-old Siena Perez.

Siena suffers from juvenile arthritis, a condition that brings pain, joint stiffness, and fatigue, as well as a whirl of appointments with doctors and specialists.

Feeling alone with her diagnosis, she said, is "not fun."

She was far from alone on Sunday, when she laced up her sneakers and joined her mother, along with hundreds of other Torontonians, in this year's Walk for Arthritis.

The walkers, who fundraise as teams or as individuals, were halfway to their $1.5 million goal as of Sunday afternoon. (CBC)

"It's nice to see the people and meet new friends," said Perez of the crowds in blue T-shirts around her.

Her hope for the walk is simple: "that they find a cure."

Walks were scheduled in communities around the country this weekend, and as of Sunday afternoon, the Arthritis Society was nearly halfway to their $1.5 million fundraising goal.

Medication costs mean 'daily stress'

Karen McNeil also arrived to support a child contending with a juvenile arthritis diagnosis, in this case, her friend's niece.

"Many of us think of it as a disease for the aged, and that's not the case," said McNeil.

The Arthritis Society estimates there are 24,000 children in Canada diagnosed with juvenile arthritis.

Janice Thurston-Goodwin, who is diagnosed with three kinds of arthritis, wanted the walk to draw attention to another dimension of life with arthritis: the staggering cost of medications.

'Even just getting through your everyday is a little bit difficult,' says Janice Thurston-Goodwin. (CBC)

People with arthritis, including Perez, often rely on a group of medications called "biologics," which Thurston-Goodwin says can cost up to $2000 a month.

Though her drugs are covered, she says not everyone's are.

"Not only is there the daily pain, but the daily stress of raising funds," she said.