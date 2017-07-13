Toronto police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl while she attended his art classes out of a west-end arts studio.

Toronto man Jordan Pereira was an instructor at 4Cats Arts Studio in the Junction Triangle where the girl attended a 10-week arts program.

Police allege that Pereira sexually assaulted her during multiple program sessions at the Dupont Street location.

Police are concerned that there are other victims.

Police are advising parents to speak to their children who have taken classes at the studio.