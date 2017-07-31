Toronto police say they are looking for two men suspected setting a lawyer's office on fire last month.

Investigators have released video footage that shows an arson taking place in Yorkville on June 30.

According to police, at around 2 a.m., the two men in the video first attempted to break the glass door of the office with rocks.

Then, they set a fire in the front door area of the office using an accelerant, a police news release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).