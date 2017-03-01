Toronto police have charged a 36-year-old man with arson following an investigation into a fire at a Masonic Temple on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Toronto Fire, there were reports that someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the building at 2040 Weston Rd. just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire was downgraded to a 1-alarm and knocked down quickly. There were no injuries.

"It's alleged that someone tried to set the place on fire but was stopped by someone who had witnessed it," said Const. Victor Kwong.

'Suspicious' fire at nearby Islamic Centre

Toronto police are also investigating another arson incident in connection with a Tuesday night fire at an Islamic information centre also located on Weston Road, roughly four kilometres away from the Masonic Temple.

Police say they are considering that fire "suspicious" and believe the cause is a small gas can.

It's not clear if the two incidents are connected.