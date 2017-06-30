Toronto police are now investigating a two-alarm fire that tore through two houses in Leslieville this week as an arson, and are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect.

The fire, which began in the early hours of Tuesday morning, began in one house under renovation and spread quickly to the semi-detached house next door.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, but a Toronto Fire captain estimated that the damage to the properties was in excess of $500,000.

Booth Avenue Fire

The fire began in a house under renovation on Booth Avenue and quickly spread next door. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police are now seeking a man who was seen in the area at about 3:35 a.m., close to when the fire began, as part of their investigation. 

He is described as being in his 30s, with a thin build and a black scruffy beard. When spotted on Tuesday, he was wearing a dark jacket and pants, a baseball cap, and white high-top running shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with police at 416 808 5500, or contact Crime Stoppers at 416 222 8477.

Suspect image

The suspect image released by police shows a man with a thin build and a scruffy black beard. (Toronto Police Services )